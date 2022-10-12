LawCall
Center Point tax raise vote fails

Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, Center Point residents voted on whether or not increase their city’s valorem tax, and the vote failed, 66.89% against and 33.11% in favor according to Center Point officials.

Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would have increased the rate to 0.012 cents.

The purpose of the tax increase would have been to pay for city’s trash and debris pickup program. Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott said the city’s previous service provider discontinued the service.

The new rate would have provided an estimated $600,000 for Center Point.

