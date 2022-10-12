Birmingham Water Works Board pledges public release of ‘full billing audit’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than 24 hours after a powerful state senator called for its release, The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) pledged on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to publicly release the results of an internal audit of billing problems that have angered thousands of customers for much of 2022.

“We plan to release the audit in full to the public, we anticipate that to happen in the next couple of weeks,” said BWWB Communications Director Rick Jackson.

The utility hired former BWWB General Manager Mac Underwood’s firm to review the company’s billing department and practices to try and figure out how tens of thousands of customers went months without getting a bill, then got several all at once.

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner told WBRC, “I think without question, the unredacted report needs to be released. Many of these customers have had billing problems and they need to know - they the customer - needs to know what happened and why. The customers paid for this report, and they deserve to see the report - the unredacted report.

I think it’s a very detailed report, I think it will answer a lot of questions about the inefficiencies in the billing practices of Birmingham Water Works Board, and I think without question it needs to be released for the benefit of the customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board.”

Waggoner says he believes the audit is complete, while Jackson said on Wednesday some BWWB staff have met with Underwood and his staff about their work, but called it unfinished as of yet.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.