Birmingham Water Works Board now considering smaller proposed rate increases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After new public pushback to a proposed 8.3% average rate increase first reported by WBRC two weeks ago, the Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering smaller potential average rate increases of either 4.9%, 5.9%, or 6.9%, though the 8.3% bump remains a possibility.

Multiple ratepayers protested the potential rate hikes at the Board’s regular meeting on October 12.

“We really don’t need a rate increase, we need something taken off of it,” one BWWB customer said. “Right now I still have a bill of over $1000, but I’m not here to talk about my bill, I’m here to talk about my protecting my people, our people, which are your people too. We need some relief, and right now we really don’t feel like we’re getting that.”

“Why do our rates go up so much? 8.3 now?” asked BWWB customer Tammy Smith. “How come you keep needing money for infrastructure and pipes? You get money every year and you tell us you’re increasing it to redo the pipes and the system is all broken. So what happened to the money you got last year and the year before? How come we keep having to pay for a rate increase and for new pipes to go in?”

“By every means necessary we’re trying to find every way to make this budget slim as possible, but also being practical with how we can operate this utility,” explained BWWB Communications Director Rick Jackson, who also said any talk of specific numbers is “premature.”

The utility is also moving to cancel one of its two contracts with outside PR firms, ending a longstanding agreement with Agency54, though the utility will have to pay out a cancellation fee. As we first reported in September, the BWWB just hired a second PR firm weeks ago that brought the utility’s PR bill to $50,000 a month on top of salaries paid to its in-house communications staff.

The newly-hired firm, O2 Ideas, will lead the utility’s communications strategy consulting going forward, even as the BWWB’s budget proposal calls for hiring an additional two PR staffers in-house.

The Water Works Board will have a public hearing to allow customers to voice their opinions about any proposed rate increase on November 9 at 5:30 p.m., before the board votes on whether to approve any potential rate increase.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.