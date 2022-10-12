Birmingham Police searching for two missing males

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are currently conducting separate missing person investigations for two men who went missing from Birmingham.

Birmingham Police say 42-year-old Frank Aguilar was last seen on October 11 from a boarding home, walking in an unknown direction. Aguilar was last seen wearing a beige long John shirt, blue jeans or gray sweatpants, and boots.

Police say Aguilar has a mental disorder and is not assumed to be violent.

Police are also searching for 39-year-old Randy Scott, who was last seen on October 1.

Police say Scott’s family believes he was traveling to Tennessee by phone, but they have not been able to contact him.

If you have any information on either of their whereabouts, please call Birmingham Police.

