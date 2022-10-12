Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments.

WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance.

The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she just received notification about the $5 million allocation Tuesday morning, and said she’s excited more people will benefit from it.

City leaders said more details have to be worked out before people can start applying, but the requirements for the ERA 2 will be different from the first ERA.

The major difference being that your income doesn’t have to be directly impacted by COVID-19.

But you’ll still have to prove that you’re having some type of hardship that prevents you from paying your rent or utilities. Just like the first ERA, money will be awarded on a case-by-case basis.

The city has received a total of $18 million for the first ERA, and has paid out $12 million helping 2,617 people so far.

The money from ERA 2 is expected to help another 2,000 people living in Birmingham.

“We had no idea that the funding would just keep going, but the City of Birmingham was able to allocate their funds to the citizens really fast and so, since then, the Department of Treasury just has been turning to us to get the funding out there. They know it was additional need in the City of Birmingham, so we’ve been able to get the funding out there and so, they just keep on allocating it to us and we keep using it ‘cause we need it,” Hicks said.

Again, the window to apply for the ERA 2 money hasn’t opened just yet, and city leaders are asking people to hold off calling about the program for now.

They said they’ll have more information about it in the coming days.

