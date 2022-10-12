ALDOT crews still working to repair broken interstate lights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and ALDOT crews are still working on the more than $3 million project to re-light the roadways. While some portions are already done, many of you are still driving in the dark.

Chairman of the Transportation Committee Darrell O’Quinn said ALDOT crews are still working on the lights at Arkadelphia Road and Ensley Avenue at I-20/59 and the Green Springs and University Blvd. exits on I-65.

But, he said the biggest part of the project is 12th Avenue North in Norwood on I-20/59 to the 20/59 interchange in Woodlawn and most of that is done. O’Quinn said there are more than 300 lights working again. But right now crews are still working on a small portion of this segment, a bridge above Vanderbilt Road.

O’Quinn said some of the existing equipment and wiring wasn’t sufficient and now they are having to reroute the electricity.

ALDOT leaders said copper wire thefts and inventory issues are also causing them to get creative with ways to keep the project going.

“Vandalism has been our biggest issue,” ALDOT East Central Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard said. “We are coming up with other ways to stop being preyed on with vandalism of our copper wiring we have in place. There are other things we are taking measures to to keep that from happening. And you’ll see other interchanges coming on board in the future.”

O’Quinn said officials won’t share exactly what these other new security measures are, because they want to keep them hidden from the thieves. He said they’re working with police and now using a more aluminum wiring, so they aren’t worth being stolen.

The new lighting project will cost $3.5 million with the city investing over $1.6 million and ALDOT paying the rest.

