State Sen. Waggoner calls for Birmingham Water Works to release billing audit results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A powerful state senator is calling on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) to release the full results of an internal audit of its billing practices and the problems that lead to thousands of customers going months without getting a bill.

Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) told WBRC on Tuesday he believes the audit of billing problems conducted by former BWWB General Manager Mac Underwood is finished, and says customers and the public are entitled to know what it found.

“I think without question, the unredacted report needs to be released,” Waggoner said. “Many of these customers have had billing problems and they need to know - they the customer - needs to know what happened and why. The customers paid for this report, and they deserve to see the report - the unredacted report.

I think it’s a very detailed report, I think it will answer a lot of questions about the inefficiencies in the billing practices of Birmingham Water Works Board, and I think without question it needs to be released for the benefit of the customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board.”

The BWWB meets on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for a regularly-scheduled meeting, but there is no item on the agenda released ahead of time addressing the Underwood audit.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.