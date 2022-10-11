Protecting your kids from strangers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a parent, it’s not something you ever want to think about, but experts say we have to talk to our children about strangers and dangerous situations.

Officers said there are many ways a child can be tricked into getting kidnapped by a stranger.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said not all bad people look like bad people, but sometimes they look nice and not scary.

“Children get their concept of what a bad person or what a bad guy or criminal is based on cartoons,” Hyche said. “I would stress to children that just because someone looks nice doesn’t mean that they don’t intend you harm.”

Also, teach kids be cautious of strangers claiming to know their parents. Chief Hyche said teach your kids to challenge that claim.

“It’s okay to say, ‘no.’ Tell you children if it doesn’t feel right, it’s okay to say ‘no’ to an adult,” Hyche said. “Tell your kids make noise, don’t be afraid to yell, if they get into a situation where they feel threatened. Making noise and drawing attention is the last thing a criminal wants to happen.”

And your child should know a parent’s phone number, their home address, to call 911 in case of an emergency and a safe place to go like a neighbor or friend’s house.

Parents should have up to date documents with their children’s information easily accessible in case of an emergency. Having those documents could help in finding a missing child faster.

