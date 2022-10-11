Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth.

A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death.

Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare.

The prosecution told the jury Patrick Stallworth and his co-defendant Derick Brown spent the day looking for children before they found Cupcake on Oct. 12, 2019.

We saw surveillance video of Stallworth buying nearly $20 worth of candy that afternoon.

Then surveillance shows he drove to Hayes K- 8th grade school and stopped teens walking home from practice. A student testified that Stallworth offered her candy and said he tried to trick her. She said her friend grabbed her arm and they ran away.

They prosecutors say Brown and Stallworth then went to Center Point neighborhood and parked outside a house where four children were playing. The mother testified she saw the SUV parked facing her house and approached them. Brown told her they were looking to move nearby and asked about how many children played in the area.

Not long after, prosecutors say Stallworth could be seen in this video at Tom Brown Village talking to Cupcake. The government said this is when the kidnapping started. While the defense said no one can confirm it, it matched Stallworth’s cell phone records. Stallworth said they were there to talk to the father of Brown’s children.

A 3-year-old told her mom she watched Cupcake get in a car with a man to go get candy.

