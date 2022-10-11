LawCall
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media.
((Source: WSFA 12 News via Tracy Orona))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media.

Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet.

Many of the comments praised the photographer for her skills and for featuring an HBCU, while others begged for more photos.

The photographer Tracy McDaniel with Tracy McDaniel Photography said these are just a few of the photos taken during her sessions with the students.

“They are a fundraiser for Tuskegee’s VBMA (Veterinary Business Management Association) and we do these once a semester,” McDaniel said. “I’ll post more photos from Tuskegee soon.”

Check out all of the photos below or visit Tracy McDaniel Photography on Facebook.

Some of my favorites from today at Tuskegee's Vet School!

Posted by Tracy McDaniel Photography on Sunday, October 9, 2022

