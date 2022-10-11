Parent inadvertently fires weapon while waiting in carpool line at Arrington Elementary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools say a parent inadvertently fired a weapon while waiting in the carpool line at Arrington Elementary on Oct. 11.

The parent was taken to the hospital. No students, teachers or bystanders were injured, according to school officials.

