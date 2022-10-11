LawCall
Parent inadvertently fires weapon while waiting in carpool line at Arrington Elementary

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools say a parent inadvertently fired a weapon while waiting in the carpool line at Arrington Elementary on Oct. 11.

The parent was taken to the hospital. No students, teachers or bystanders were injured, according to school officials.


