Man shot and killed in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed in a car in a East Birmingham neighborhood overnight according to Birmingham Police.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. at Pinfield Drive and Zion City Road. According to officers, two men were in the car. The driver was shot and killed. The passenger was not injured.

Preliminary investigation suggests it may have been a robbery.

No word on any suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

