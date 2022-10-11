Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek.

The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while.

Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police said. The only thing police can tell at this time is that the body was male.

Anniston police will send the body to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science for further identification and a full autopsy.

