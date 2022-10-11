LawCall
House fire producing heavy flame, smoke in Birmingham

House fire 3500 Block Cedar Ave.
House fire 3500 Block Cedar Ave.(Birmingham Fire and Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham.

BFRS reports this fire is a one story home fully engulfed by flames.

No more information is available at this time, but we will provide all updates as they are released.

