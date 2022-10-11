Healthy Halloween Treats
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mandarin Orange “Pumpkins”, Banana Ghosts, and Kiwi Frankensteins from Grits and Gouda make for healthy Halloween and Fall treats!
Ingredients:
- 1/3 pound bag Mandarin, clementine, tangerine oranges (about 18 oranges)
- About a 2-inch piece of English (burpless) or regular cucumber or stalk of celery
How to:
- Peel mandarins by pushing your thumbnail straight down into the top of the orange and pulling the skins away from the fruit. You can also use this inexpensive tool to peel oranges, but honestly, they are super easy to peel. (I do love the tool to peel navel oranges, though.)
- Cut about a 1/2-inch slice of English (burpless) cucumber, regular cucumber, or even a celery stalk. Lay the slice down and cut the slice into 1/4-inch-wide wedges. Trim the middle of the cucumber wedge away, leaving you with a “stem”. For the celery, cut the slice vertically to create the “stem”.
- Push the stem down into the top of the orange “pumpkins” and that’s it!
