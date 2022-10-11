First Alert for increasing clouds late Tuesday; Showers possible tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is another chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 40s and 50s. It’s a little cooler to the north with some spots in the upper 30s and lower 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. An area of high pressure will move off to the east today giving us southeasterly winds this afternoon at 5-10 mph. The southerly component of the wind will help to increase our dew points and allow us to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, but I would expect increasing cloud cover this evening into tonight as moisture levels begin to increase. We should stay dry during the daylight hours. If you want to do a little yard work this week, today is looking great for that. You may want to hold off on blowing leaves or raking the yard tomorrow and Thursday. We will have to deal with the chance for rain and breezy conditions which could make the yard a mess afterwards. I would plan for increasing clouds late this evening with a chance for a few light showers after 8 PM. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 60s around 7 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the chance to finally see some much-needed rainfall. We could be waking up with a few showers on radar tomorrow. With increasing cloud cover and higher dew points, temperatures tomorrow morning will likely trend warmer with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tomorrow will not be a washout. In fact, we could see several hours of dry weather tomorrow. The latest models are showing the greatest chance for rain in the southern half of the state Wednesday afternoon. I would plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chance tomorrow around 40-50%. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. A line of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms could develop along the cold front and push into Central Alabama late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. There’s a low-end chance we could see a few strong storms in northwest Alabama late Wednesday evening as the line moves into our area. The main threat will be strong winds and perhaps small hail. The threat is very low, but not zero.

Rainfall Potential: We won’t see a lot of rain over the next 48 hours, but something is better than nothing. The latest models hint that most of us could see a quarter to a half inch of rainfall through Thursday morning. Higher rainfall totals will be possible in the southern half of the state.

Decreasing Clouds Thursday: We could see a few lingering showers and isolated storms before 10 AM Thursday morning. Temperatures will likely start out in the lower 60s Thursday morning with breezy conditions. With dry air moving in, the rain and clouds should push out of our area late in the morning and into the early afternoon hours. We’ll likely end up breezy and slightly cooler Thursday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s.

Gorgeous Friday: Friday’s weather looks fantastic! Friday will likely start off cool with temperatures in the upper 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Dew points will be significantly lower so it will feel very nice to be outside. High school football Friday evening will end up dry with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 60s at 7 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The latest models are hinting that temperatures may end up slightly warmer over the weekend. We are forecasting a dry and mostly sunny Saturday. Morning temperatures are now forecast to start out in the low to mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s. Cloud cover is now forecast to increase across the area Sunday as a cold front approaches the state. Most of Sunday will likely end up dry, but we’ll hold on to a small rain chance for northwest Alabama Sunday evening. Our weather models hint that a cold front will likely move through Central Alabama Sunday night into Monday giving us a chance for showers and a few storms across the area. Uncertainty remains high on how much rain and moisture will be associated with this cold front. We do think that once this front moves through, temperatures will trend well below average going into the middle part of next week. Highs next Tuesday and Wednesday could end up in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch an area of low pressure producing showers and storms across the Yucatan Peninsula and in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for this disturbance to develop to 40% for the next two days. It is likely to stall across that area for several days, so it could become a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week. With an approaching cold front moving into the Southeast, I doubt we will see any impacts from this system. Flooding will be the big story for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Mexico over the next five days.

