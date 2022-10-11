LawCall
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction.

Several lanes are blocked and traffic is heavily delayed in the area.

Please use caution.

