Etowah County 911 says it’s received misdirected out-of-state calls, warns callers to know location

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County 911 center has a warning for Verizon customers: know your location when dialing 911.

This is coming after out of state calls were re-routed to Etowah County.

These days, a lot of people don’t have landlines and rely on their cellphone to make calls, including emergency ones.

That’s why this warning is so concerning.

Etowah County 911 posted the message on its Facebook page last week saying callers from Mississippi were trying to call 911 for help but were misdirected to Etowah County.

****Heads up to all Verizon customers! **** When you call 911, please be sure that you know your location! For some... Posted by Etowah County 9-1-1 on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Etowah County said two separate medical calls came into the center – one from Hattiesburg, the other from Meridian.

Both were Verizon customers who were surprised to learn they were speaking to dispatchers from Etowah County.

The dispatchers were able to direct their calls to the appropriate agencies, but rerouting them took longer than normal, and tied up resources in Etowah County.

Leaders at the 911 center said they reached out to Verizon and were told to send an email about the situation.

They said they have sent that email, adding, “The issue has been reported, and they are still attempting to find the source of the problem and hopefully get it corrected as soon as possible.”

Etowah County said they haven’t received any other out-of-state calls since last week, but this is an important reminder to know your location when dialing 911.

WBRC has made several attempts to get in touch with Verizon, but our calls and emails have not yet been returned.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.