Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?

Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field.

Negotiations are ongoing, but all parties are staying quiet about the details.

I have reached out to both Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

I have also reached out to the city, Bruno Event team and a representative in the SWAC office.

It seems mum is the word while the sides negotiate the Classic’s future, but many city leaders stress the event’s importance to the magic city.

“It is something that is important for the city in terms of economic development, as well as socially and culturally. It is a staple of the city of Birmingham,” said City Councilman Hunter Williams. “It is something that all of our residents and all those that travel into the city love and enjoy and it something that the city of Birmingham will do everything possible to ensure that we have that and we continue to have that right here in the city of Birmingham.”

The alternative options that are no doubt being discussed include moving the game to protective, and even less likely, going to home and home series.

The match up at Legion Field is filled with history, but with more large events finding success at Protective it is easy to see why it is an attractive option. A switch could mean more money with more luxury or club seating available at the newer facility.

