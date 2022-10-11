Center Point voters head to polls for vote on tax raise that would pay for new trash pick-up service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, voters in Center Point headed to the polls to vote whether or not to increase the city’s valorem tax.

Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would raise it to 0.012 cents. For example, a $100,000 home would pay $1,200 in taxes.

Mayor Bobby Scott said the reason for the increase is to fund the trash and debris pickup program. The city’s previous service provider discontinued the service.

The new rate would bring in an additional $600,000 for Center Point, which Scott says would cover the cost of the service.

“Nobody likes taxes. We understand that. This wasn’t even a consideration until waste management pulled that service. Trash tends to build up pretty fast, so we’re trying to get out in front of that issue to prevent that,” said Scott.

Other areas that would benefit from the increase include public safety and education.

If the vote passes, the increase will go into effect in 2024.

