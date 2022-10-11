LawCall
Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners

New "Medical Mile" in Alabaster
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014.

The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located.

As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does its healthcare. For many years, Alabaster residents had to go to Birmingham or Hoover for medical care.

Now with 1000 medical professionals and 300 types of medical services residents have better access to healthcare service here in town.

The medical mile stretches along Highway 31, starting by the Shelby Ear, Nose and Throat, runs all the way through downtown and around the corner to Highway 119.

Stacy Rakestraw, Alabaster City Councilor said she hopes the new banners bring a new awareness.

“Sometimes you drive past things over and over that you just quit seeing them, and so I hope the banners will bring a new awareness and people will look up the medical mile and see what it’s about,” Rakestraw said.

Rakestraw has been instrumental in highlighting the medical mile and the new banners, and she said this road is full of high-quality medical services.

