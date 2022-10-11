LawCall
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in

Montgomery police are trying to identify these two. Authorities say they used Adarius Felder's Electronic Benefit Transfer card shorty after his murder on Sept. 9, 2022.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two women identified as persons of interest in a September homicide case have turned themselves in.

Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the two women and their vehicle on Tuesday. Authorities later reported the women turned themselves into the police after seeing the pictures online.

READ MORE: Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
Montgomery police say the two people of interest in Adarius Felder's murder case were driving this vehicle.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Police say the two women, who are not being identified, used Felder’s electronic benefits transfer card shortly after his death. They have not said if the two have been charged in connection to the case.

Police continue to search and ask the public for any information concerning Felder’s death. If you have any information regarding the murder of Adarius Felder, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867).

