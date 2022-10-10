LawCall
Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic

Wreck on I-459 NB, 10/10/22
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time.

The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road.

The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution when traveling through this area.

Major traffic on I-459 NB
Major traffic on I-459 NB(Alabama Department of Transportation)

