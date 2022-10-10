Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time.
The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road.
The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution when traveling through this area.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.