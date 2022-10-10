Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time.

The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road.

Moderate Crash on I-459 NB @ MP 17.9 past Exit 17: Acton Rd in Birmingham. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/4ToTDiPfx5 — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) October 10, 2022

The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution when traveling through this area.

Major traffic on I-459 NB (Alabama Department of Transportation)

