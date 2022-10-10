Woman allegedly refuses parents to get their children from Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re talking to a neighbor following a scary situation for parents at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Police freed two children from an apartment at the Path Of Tuscaloosa, after officers said the woman inside refused to let their parents come get them.

It’s definitely something those who live at the Path Of Tuscaloosa are talking about today. They were bewildered and shocked after seeing the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s SWAT team arrive on the scene Sunday morning just before noon.

“I just never knew something like that could happen here,” said Ebony Wallace.

Wallace is still thinking about it after watching the scene unfold live on Facebook.

“I was just hoping there wasn’t a child in there,” said Wallace.

There were two children inside, however. Police say their parents allowed them to stay with Dasha Bishop overnight Saturday night. Neighbors tell us the apartment building is located on the right side of the complex. When the parents came to pick them up, Bishop refused to come to the door, according to police. Barricaded and non-responsive, it became a situation in which the SWAT team was needed because authorities and the parents felt the children were in danger. Also on the scene, two mental health officers and a youth aide investigator. Three hours later, the children were freed and safely removed after the SWAT team barged through the front door.

“This type of event, you want to get the kids out safely. You want everybody safe because children are your main concern. Our special response team did an amazing job when they arrived on the scene. It’s a careful process,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

Authorities charged 23-year old Bishop with interference with custody, a felony. It ended well; no injuries; children reunited with their parents, the best outcome possible.

“The children are safe. The suspect is safe. She’s now in the Tusclaoosa County jail,” said Chief Blankley.

And for people like Wallace, a collective sigh of relief across the complex.

“Real glad because there’s a lot of things going on in this town. I’m glad it was settled with no issues,” said Wallace.

Court records show Bishop remains in the Tuscaloosa County jail on a $15,000 bond.

