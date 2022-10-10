LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is shown on July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May has announced his retirement, according to reports.

Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement Monday on his wife’s Facebook page, saying he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.

Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre.

The Uvalde school board was scheduled to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Devin Quinzy, Tuscaloosa murder suspect
Suspect in custody after two men shot dead in Tuscaloosa Saturday night
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
3 boaters missing off the coast in Plaquemines Parish rescued by Coast Guard
3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Louisiana
Talking to your children about strangers
Talking to your children about strangers
New information about hours before Kamille McKinney's kidnapping
New information about hours before Kamille McKinney's kidnapping
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days