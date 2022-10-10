Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8.

Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.

Homicide investigators said they didn’t know what the motive was behind the alleged murders. It’s something they hope to learn as the investigation moves along.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators identified the victims as 64-year-old Kenny Walker and 66-year-old Mitchell Lewis. It happened in Walker’s home in west Tuscaloosa. Authorities charged 30-year old Devin Quinzy with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Walker and Lewis.

Police say Walker was Devin Quinzy’s father and Walker and Lewis were good friends and grew up together. After the shooting, investigators say Devin Quinzy turned himself to law enforcement in a business parking lot a few miles away.

“Yes. It’s sad for the family, sad for everyone involved, not only the families that lost their dad but son as well,” said Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers.

“He was wonderful. He was everything because he kept everything together, all the peace and all the happiness,” said Walker’s niece Kisha Stokes.

With that capital murder charge, there is no bond for Devin Quinzy. Captain Sellers says Quinzy is ‘known to law enforcement.’

