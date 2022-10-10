LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas.
Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County.

Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.

June was taken to UAB for treatment, but died on October 8,

The crash happened on Alabama 25 near the 166 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vandiver, in Jefferson County. 

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on I-65 south
Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB
Devin Quinzy, Tuscaloosa murder suspect
Suspect in custody after two men shot dead in Tuscaloosa Saturday night
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Latest News

Disaster relief organization Hatching Hope is serving in Florida following Hurricane Ian's...
Shelby Co. disaster relief organization helping in Florida
October is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.
Counseling center sharing insight during Bullying Prevention Awareness Month
Protecting Your Child From Bullying
Protecting Your Child From Bullying
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg