Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County.

Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.

June was taken to UAB for treatment, but died on October 8,

The crash happened on Alabama 25 near the 166 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vandiver, in Jefferson County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.