Some colleges waiving application fee during “Free App Week”

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabama colleges are waiving the application fee for incoming students during Free App Week, held October 17-22.

The Alabama State Department of Education initiative is aimed at making college more assessable by eliminating the financial hurdle when applying.

Colleges around the state participate every year.

Check your desired school’s website for details.

