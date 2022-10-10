Shelby Co. disaster relief organization helping in Florida

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are still recovering across multiple states after Hurricane Ian made landfall about a week and a half ago.

Many Alabamians have their boots on the ground this weekend helping with the recovery effort.

Hatching Hope spent time in Orlando this week, meeting and serving many whose lives were completely changed by the storm.

“We were sitting in their little restaurant watching the news,” described Jessica Trahan with Hatching Hope. “He said, ‘That’s my house that’s completely gone. That’s our neighbor’s house that was completely gone.’ Just lots of stories very similar to that. People that are so happy and blessed to be alive.”

Trahan said with their charity partners, they brought down 80,000 pounds of supplies and they packed two tractor trailers full of items like cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products. They’ve been hitting the streets and distributing the items to those most in need right now.

While they spent some time in Orlando this past week, Hatching Hope’s co-founder Keli Wright says they are now on the move to other areas hit by the storm.

“We’re going to Captiva Island,” said Wright. “It was really really hit hard and we’re going by boat with another group of people and distributing first aid kits and essentials and baby diapers and wipes.”

Wright and Trahan say they are also going to Fort Myers. They plan to spend at least another week in Florida helping with the relief effort.

