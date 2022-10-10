Safe Hunting Is No Accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 200,000 hunters will pursue the abundant game in Alabama this season, which means hunter safety should be at the forefront of any outdoors adventure. Captain Marisa Futral, Hunter Education Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, would love to see a repeat of the 2021-2022 season, when zero fatalities were reported for hunting accidents.

“Last year was a good year,” Futral said. “Everybody needs to keep up the good work. There were no fatalities in firearms or tree stand accidents. We had fewer tree stand accidents than firearms incidents, which is unusual.”

WFF Director Chuck Sykes hailed the milestone and recently emphasized the progress made in reducing accidents in the field, “Hunter safety is a priority for us at WFF,” Sykes said. “Zero fatalities during last season was a monumental occurrence. That’s the first time since WFF began keeping records in 1973 that we have had zero hunting-related fatalities. I certainly hope we can carry this over to this upcoming season.”

Though not fatal last season, these accidents underscore there’s never a time to get complacent, “Complacency will get you in trouble,” Futral said. “The number of tree stand accidents are trending in the right direction. This is the lowest number of tree stand accidents that we have had. We just need everyone to remain diligent. Most tree stand accidents happen when you’re going up or coming down the tree. Make sure you have a quality safety harness, and the rule to follow is to remain attached to the tree when your feet leave the ground until your feet are back on the ground.”

“I do think word is getting out about our safety outreach, on both tree stands and firearms. Hunter education definitely helps. I do think hunters are more aware of being safe when they’re hunting.”

