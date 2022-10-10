Pops of pink scatter through out Pelham in honor of breast cancer awareness month

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire Department’s annual fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness month is in full swing.

This is the 11th year the department is selling t-shirts and the fourth year they are painting fire hydrants pink. The money raised goes towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The fire hydrants are painted in honor of a survivor or loved one who lost their battle with breast cancer. For a $100 donation, crews will paint any fire hydrant of your choice in the city and place a sign next to it. Robin Wilkinson is the administrative assistant to the fire chief, and a breast cancer survivor.

“By painting them pink, making them visual, putting the signs up, it was just an extra way to try and engage the public and really bring them all in to raise the money for additional funds for research,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson believes that research saved her life.

This year, the police department is also getting involved with raising money for research. For the first time, officers will be wearing and selling pink patches. Chief Pat Cheatwood hopes the patches will serve as a conversation starter.

“These are a great thing for law enforcement and being able to give back. We do this because we like to give back to our communities,” said Chief Cheatwood.

Patches are $11 and can be purchased here. Fire Hydrants and the $15 t-shirts can be purchased at the fire department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.