Man suspected in Hoover burglary wanted in several states for similar crimes

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police detectives and investigators said they used physical evidence to forensically link a suspect to a home burglary in the Greystone community.

On February 7, 2021, officers said a Greystone homeowner heard an intruder attempting to break in by shattering a window with a crowbar. The homeowner called Hoover Police which caused the suspect to take off.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Property and Crime Scene Investigation units of the Hoover Police Department began an investigation that ultimately led to the identification of a suspect.

Detectives said they began networking with investigators in other regions and determined the same group of suspects, believed to be Chilean nationals, were likely responsible for similar home burglaries throughout the United States. As detectives worked to ID the suspect, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed that physical evidence recovered from the scene of the Greystone burglary was forensically linked to a man who was ultimately charged in the case.

The suspect, 35-year-old Diego Hernan Reyes Bahamondes, of California, is currently incarcerated in the Davidson County Jail in Tennessee on charges of Burglary- Aggravated, Felony.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and issued the following warrant:

- Burglary 2nd degree (Attempted) $20,000 bond

Bahamondes faces extradition to California in similar cases and is believed to be a suspect in numerous property crimes nationwide. Hoover Police said it is unknown when he will be extradited to Alabama on this charge.

