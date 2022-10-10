LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

(WDAM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault.

He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.

No word yet on any suspects.

The incident is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Devin Quinzy, Tuscaloosa murder suspect
Suspect in custody after two men shot dead in Tuscaloosa Saturday night
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots

Latest News

Cyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Birmingham PD investigate body found in burning car
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested