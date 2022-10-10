Man arrested for arson in Pelham
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022.
This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video.
Richter is charged with First Degree Arson. He is currently out on a $20,000 bond.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.