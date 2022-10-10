LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man arrested for arson in Pelham

Man arrested for Arson in Pelham
Man arrested for Arson in Pelham(Pelham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022.

This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video.

Richter is charged with First Degree Arson. He is currently out on a $20,000 bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Devin Quinzy, Tuscaloosa murder suspect
Suspect in custody after two men shot dead in Tuscaloosa Saturday night
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire

Latest News

Pink fire hydrants are a part of fundraising efforts in Pelham
Pops of pink scatter through out Pelham in honor of breast cancer awareness month
20-year-old Christian Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Some Alabama colleges are waiving the application fee for incoming students during Free App...
Some colleges waiving application fee during “Free App Week”