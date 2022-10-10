LawCall
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man

20-year-old Christian Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022.

Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.

Authorities believe a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. The juvenile was charged with Manslaughter with a bond set at $18,000. His name will not be released due to his age.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim were involved in a disturbance prior to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

