Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022.

Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.

Authorities believe a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. The juvenile was charged with Manslaughter with a bond set at $18,000. His name will not be released due to his age.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim were involved in a disturbance prior to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

