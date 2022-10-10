Gyros with Tzatziki sauce
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TZATZIKI RECIPE
2 cups Greek Yogurt
1 English cucumber, peeled and grated
¼ cup fresh dill, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon kosher salt
Directions:
- Measure out yogurt into a bowl. Add kosher salt to yogurt and stir well. Place yogurt back in the refrigerator.
- Peel English cucumber and grate it using a cheese grater. Squeeze the grated cucumber to get excess liquid off. You can also drain the cucumber through a colander or with paper towels until dry. Try to get most of the liquid out.
- Chop the dill
- Measure out 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice.
- Remove yogurt from refrigerator. Add minced garlic, cucumber, dill, lemon juice. Enjoy!
49th Annual GREEK FESTIVAL
October 13-15
10:30am-9:30pm
