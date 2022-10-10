LawCall
Gyros with Tzatziki sauce

Gyros with Tzatziki sauce
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TZATZIKI RECIPE

2 cups Greek Yogurt

1 English cucumber, peeled and grated

¼ cup fresh dill, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Directions:

  • Measure out yogurt into a bowl. Add kosher salt to yogurt and stir well. Place yogurt back in the refrigerator.
  • Peel English cucumber and grate it using a cheese grater. Squeeze the grated cucumber to get excess liquid off. You can also drain the cucumber through a colander or with paper towels until dry. Try to get most of the liquid out.
  • Chop the dill
  • Measure out 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice.
  • Remove yogurt from refrigerator. Add minced garlic,  cucumber, dill, lemon juice. Enjoy!

49th Annual GREEK FESTIVAL

October 13-15

10:30am-9:30pm

www.BhamGreekFestival.com

