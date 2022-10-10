First Alert for sunshine and comfortable temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Hope you were able to enjoy the cool temperatures over the weekend. It is definitely a chilly start to the day. You’ll want to grab a jacket. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 40s for most of Central Alabama. A few spots north of I-20 have dipped into the upper 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a clear sky across Alabama and for most of the Southeast. High pressure is in place keeping us dry and cool this afternoon. We are forecasting a sunny sky today with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool quickly into the 60s after 6 PM. I would highly recommend grabbing a jacket if you plan on being outside after 6 PM.

Slightly Warmer Tomorrow: We are forecasting slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow thanks to an area of high pressure moving off to our east giving us southeasterly winds. Tomorrow morning will end up a few degrees warmer with most of us in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. The southerly component to the wind will help us warm up into the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. Humidity levels will also increase a little, but it won’t be muggy.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the chance to see showers and a few storms Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Models are showing us mostly dry Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with showers and storms increasing in coverage across the area by the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance Wednesday around 50%. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out to our north, but the threat appears very low at this time. Main threat would be isolated strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal threat for a strong storm or two mainly in north Alabama and into parts of Tennessee. Temperatures ahead of the front will likely warm into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will be possible Wednesday night with most of the rain moving out of our area early Thursday morning.

Drier and Cooler Air to Finish Out the Week: A cold front should move through Central Alabama Thursday giving us drier and cooler temperatures. We’ll likely start Thursday morning off in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a 20% chance for a few showers. Clouds are forecast to decrease Thursday afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Highs Thursday are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s. It’ll likely end up a little breezy Thursday afternoon as dry air filters into the state. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s Friday and Saturday morning thanks to the dry air and calm winds in place. Friday and Saturday look fantastic with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Friday are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s. Saturday afternoon will likely end up in the upper 70s. Models hint that we could see a weak cold front approach Alabama Sunday. Rain chances with this second front look limited with only a 20% chance for rain for parts of North Alabama Sunday into next Monday.

Tropical Update: Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. It is now producing heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Central America. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet with nothing to track for the next five days. Hurricane season continues through November 30th.

