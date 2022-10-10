Cyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The victim, an unidentified Black man, was riding along 1st Avenue South at 18th Street South around 7:21 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The death is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

