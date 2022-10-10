Counseling center sharing insight during Bullying Prevention Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month and a local counseling center is sharing how parents can help if their student is caught in this situation.

The topic of bullying and the solution to it can be pretty complicated because there are a ton of factors, but Larry Deavers says adults can do their part to help students cope and prevent bullying behavior.

Larry Deavers is the executive director of the Family Counseling Service of West Alabama.

“Research shows that somewhere between 1/4 or maybe as high as 1/3 school students to experience bullying,” he said. “Probably we’ve seen a big increase in maybe the last 10-12 years as social media has become more and more common.”

Deavers says some people feel more confident behind a screen so bullying has unfortunately become easier in this day and age, causing more mental health issues among students.

“Their self-esteem, their self-confidence, their sense of worth has been largely impacted by bulling and sometimes that’s bullying by a parent or step-parent or groups of students at school or an individual student,” said Deavers. “All manners of bullying can significantly impact a child’s way that they see themselves, possibly for a lifetime.”

That’s why schools, teachers, parents, and adults need to get ahead of the issue.

Deavers says it’s important to listen to a child or student who has a concern. He adds that if they’re confiding in you, they trust you.

“We lose sight of the fact that a child’s coping skills is not what an adult’s are and so what seems to us as a small stressor can be just as huge to that child as something much more serious might be to an adult,” he explained.

To prevent bullying behavior, Deavers says there are key values that should be taught while students are young: “Things like being loyal, what it means to have courage, what it means to be a listening or empathetic friend, how to be a good friend.”

No matter the age, Deavers says seeking counseling or therapy could be also be a good option for someone who was or is bullied.

