City of Fayette gets state money for William C. Robertson Walking Trail

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTE, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama city is getting state support to boost interest, history and outdoor activity in its downtown area.

The state of Alabama awarded Fayette $210,000 to construct a walking trail.

It will be called Bill’s Trail, named after William C. Robertson, a longtime community leader who was also an avid walker who preferred walking to work in downtown Fayette rather than driving.

The trail will be a quarter of a mile long, 10-foot-wide multi-use trail and will extend from the Fayette Railroad Depot, through a wooded area to Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard.

Organizers hope the project will help revitalize downtown Fayette and honor a former community leader who had a passion for walking.

Supporters of the plan want to highlight Fayette’s history and encourage visitors to see what else the city has to offer.

“It brings people from outside. And when you showcase the history like this which we also intend to do down the trail with installations depicting some of the history and involving our Sipsey Arts Alliance with some of the art things you see on other trails,” Cathy Robertson of the Fayette Area Community Development Corporation.

