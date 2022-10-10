Birmingham PD investigate body found in burning car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a burning car Sunday night in Ensley.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 3200 Block of Avenue S to investigate reports of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot.

They arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire and discovered a body inside.

The remains have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for details.

