LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Suspect in custody after two men shot in Tuscaloosa Saturday night

Police: One victim died from his injuries, the other is in critical condition
(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition Saturday night after a shooting in Tuscaloosa, according to police.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department was called to the 3000 block of 20th Street after 6 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two Tuscaloosa men were shot.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims died from his injuries. The other man is in what police are calling critical condition.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody after surrendering. They say he took one of the victim’s vehicles after the shooting.

No other details, including the identity of the victims, has been released. Police continue their investigation.

We’ll update this story when we know more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Traffic on I-65 south
Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public

Latest News

A UAB professor is part of a group researching voting ballot security.
UAB professor part of group awarded grant to research election ballot security
UAB defeats MTSU, 41-14
UAB football gets win over Middle Tennessee, 41-14
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is stopped short of the goal line by Auburn safety...
No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa