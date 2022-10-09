Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham.

Police arrived at the scene and found a male in a house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene and took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

BPD’s preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in an argument with another person inside the house. Officers believe the suspect then shot the victim and fled on foot.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide updates as they are released.

