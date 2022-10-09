No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team hosts Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

The game kicked off just after 7 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The primary story pre-game out of Tuscaloosa: QB Jalen Milroe is starting instead of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

This comes after Young suffered a shoulder injury last weekend in the second quarter of the Arkansas game.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.