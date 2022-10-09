LawCall
No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa

QB Jalen Milroe gets the start for Bama after Bryce Young injury last weekend
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team hosts Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

The game kicked off just after 7 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The primary story pre-game out of Tuscaloosa: QB Jalen Milroe is starting instead of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

This comes after Young suffered a shoulder injury last weekend in the second quarter of the Arkansas game.

