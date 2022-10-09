LawCall
MPD: Man shoots stepson during fight

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 58-year-old man faces a domestic violence assault charge after Mobile police said he shot his stepson during a fight Friday night.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Lorena Drive around 11:45 p.m. and discovered that the victim and his stepfather were involved in a fight. During the fight, the stepfather, identified as Gregory Williams, allegedly produced a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim in the leg, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Williams was treated for minor injuries at USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department then taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail for first-degree domestic violence.

His bond hearing is set for Monday, according to jail records.

