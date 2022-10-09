Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee.

Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, Lee said.

Macon County Sheriff André Brunson said Deputy Beverly Clark suffered a head injury along with other wounds.

“It hit her, knocked her car in the air, knocked her into another car, which definitely totaled both vehicles,” said Brunson. “But the main thing was that it injured my officer.”

Brunson says the incident may have been prevented if the driver applied the rules of Alabama’s Move Over Act.

The sheriff plans to provide more details after ALEA releases information on the incident.

