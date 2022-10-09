Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers free firearms safety classes

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is training people on the importance of firearms safety, offering classes to people interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety.

Classes will be offered at the Jefferson County Training Range in Fultondale throughout the month of October.

These free classes start Saturday, Oct. 8, but you must register to attend and bring your own ammo.

You’ll get more familiar with your own gun, but if you don’t already have one, you’ll be allowed to use one of several different types offered in the class.

You’ll also learn proper shooting techniques and get a chance to fire a few rounds.

Alabama law doesn’t require gun owners to take gun safety courses, but the director of the training center said these types of classes are extremely important and help prevent the misuse of firearms.

“We have been doing this program for several years open to citizens. We have couples come, husbands and wives, mothers and sons, parents and children, females living by themselves. We’ve got a lot of people out there with weapons. If you have a firearm, you need to learn to use it safely and that’s what this course encourages,” said Director of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center, Tommie Black.

Again, to participate in the class you must register by calling the JCSO Academy at (205) 849-5246.

The classes are free, but you must bring your own ammo.

Course instructors recommend wearing a comfortable pair of jeans, closed-toe shoes and a hat with a brim.

Courses are being offered at the Jefferson County Training Range located at 3500 Happy Hollow Lane in Fultondale on the following days:

Saturday Oct. 8, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 23, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.