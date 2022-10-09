FIRST ALERT: Chilly start today, turning pleasant this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We may see some patches of early morning frost in the northeastern valleys, especially across Blount, Etowah, Cherokee and Calhoun Counties. Mostly sunny skies are again expected through the day with temperatures still below normal as a ridge of high pressure builds strength over the Southeast. Dew points will be on the increase heading into midweek as the center of the ridge moves east.

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 10/9/22 (WBRC)

A few showers may develop Wednesday afternoon in association with increasing moisture from the Gulf and ahead of a cold front but rain chances will be higher Wednesday night into Thursday. The front will move through late Thursday followed by drier, cooler conditions.

In the meantime, Hurricane Julia has made landfall along the Nicaraguan coast and is moving west. The storm is forecast to move near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala on Monday and Monday night. Satellite intensity estimates indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected once Julia moves inland, but it is forecast to still be a tropical storm when it moves off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua late today or tonight. Julia is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday and dissipate by Monday night or Tuesday.

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 10/9/22 (WBRC)

No additional tropical development is forecast for the next five days.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.