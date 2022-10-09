Birmingham firefighter injured on duty at Division Avenue house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department, crews responded to a fire at the 6900 block of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, Oct. 9. At the scene, crews found a one story house with heavy smoke and fire.

All occupants of the house were successfully evacuated, according to BFRS. However, one firefighter was injured at the scene.

That firefighter has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, BFRS reports.

BRFS says the fire is under control at this time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.