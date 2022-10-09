LawCall
Apartment building fire in Birmingham

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside.

The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of the building found no occupants still inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time. BFRS remains on the scene to fully extinguish the fire.


